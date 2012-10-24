FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dr Pepper Snapple trims sales view after flat third-quarter
October 24, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Dr Pepper Snapple trims sales view after flat third-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) trimmed its full-year sales growth target on Wednesday after its third-quarter sales came in lower than Wall Street expected.

The soft drink maker of brands like 7UP and Sunkist said it now expects full-year net sales growth of 2 percent, down slightly from its prior forecast for growth near the low end of its long-term range of 3 percent to 5 percent.

It stood by its profit forecast of $2.90 to $2.98 per share.

In the third quarter, Dr Pepper reported net sales of $1.53 billion, down less than 1 percent. Analysts, on average, expected $1.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $179 million, or 84 cents per share, from $154 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding commodity-related accounting gains, earnings were 79 cents per share. On that basis, analysts, on average, expected 77 cents per share.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

