India's Dr Reddy's says U.S. regulator lifts ban on Mexico plant

(Reuters) - Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, India’s No. 2 drugmaker by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping products from the facility to the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning letter to the company’s manufacturing unit at Cuernavaca in June last year saying it had violated manufacturing standards, and stopped shipments to the U.S.

Dr Reddy’s said in a statement late on Friday it worked with the regulator to resolve the issues it had raised, after which it received a “clearance” from the USFDA on July 26.

The unit in Mexico makes bulk drugs.