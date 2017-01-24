FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian police bust ring planning to smuggle tonnes of cocaine
January 24, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 7 months ago

Italian police bust ring planning to smuggle tonnes of cocaine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian anti-mafia police said on Tuesday they had broken up an international drug ring that was conspiring to smuggle about eight tonnes of cocaine to Europe from Colombia.

Fifty-four people with links to the 'Ndrangheta, the organized crime group based in the southern Calabria region, were arrested in various parts of Italy, they said in a statement.

The haul, confiscated in a plantation near the Caribbean port of Turbo, would have had a total street value of about 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion), officials said.

The drugs were to be smuggled into Europe via Calabrian ports and airports. What police called a "test run" of 63 kilograms (139 lb) of pure cocaine was found hidden in a load of bananas in the central Italian port city of Livorno.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet

