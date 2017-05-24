FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Former Heritage Pharma executives settle with states
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 24, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 3 months ago

Former Heritage Pharma executives settle with states

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two former executives of Heritage Pharmaceuticals who pleaded guilty to fixing drug prices in January have agreed to settle with 41 states and territories involved in the probe, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday.

Jason Malek, former president of Heritage Pharmaceuticals, and Jeffrey Glazer, former chairman and chief executive of the company, agreed to cooperate in the state probe and each will pay a $25,000 civil penalty, according to a statement from the office of Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen.

Heritage, which was formed in 2006, is a subsidiary of Emcure Ltd.

The two men pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges in January.

They had been accused of conspiring to fix the prices of an antibiotic, doxycycline hyclate, and to split up the market for glyburide, a diabetes drug.

Glazer and Malek were not immediately reachable, and their attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

Generic drug pricing became an issue in 2014 because of rising prices for medicines that are often less expensive than branded drugs.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.