FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Morgan Stanley-backed fund to buy stake in Thai diaper maker for $46.2 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 11, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley-backed fund to buy stake in Thai diaper maker for $46.2 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday its fund will buy a 25.63 percent stake in baby-and-adult diaper maker DSG International Thailand Pcl DSGT.BK for 1.61 billion baht ($46.2 million), or 5 baht a share, in its first investment in Thailand.

North Haven Private Equity Asia Angel Co, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley, received acceptance to buy 322.89 million DSG shares, or 25.63 percent, from DSG shareholders in a tender offer that closed on Monday, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia said in a statement.

North Haven had initially offered to buy at least 23.46 percent of DSG shares.

"We believe that the Thai market overall is one of the most attractive markets with positive long-term potential. We shall continue to look for new investment opportunities in this market," said Kingsley Chan, managing director, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

North Haven is a $1.7 billion closed-end private equity fund that aims to make investments in Asia.

Bualuang Securities is the financial adviser and tender offer preparer for DSG shares.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.