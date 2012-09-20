DSM in talks to buy Cargill's culture, enzymes unit

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM (DSMN.AS) is in exclusive talks to buy Cargill’s CARG.UL culture and enzymes business, which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros ($59 million) and employees approximately 200 people.

DSM, the world’s biggest maker of vitamins has been buying up specialty businesses since 2010 to boost its nutrition business.

DSM said on Thursday that should the deal with Cargill be finalized, it will become part of the group’s dairy business.

Cargill’s cultures and enzymes business manufacturers cultures and enzymes for the dairy and meat industries with manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, U.S. and France, DSM said.

Cargill’s unit includes a pipeline of new products built on technology including a culture texture toolbox, fast acidification for cheese-yield improvements and culture flavor systems.

DSM said the global market for cultures and enzymes was valued at over 1 billion euros and growing steadily at more than 5 percent per annum.

($1 = 0.7658 euro)

(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)