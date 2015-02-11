DSM expects 2015 uplift despite low vitamin E prices and currency effects

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch life sciences company DSM expects 2015 earnings to be higher than last year’s despite low Vitamin E prices and negative currency effects, it said on Wednesday after posting fourth-quarter earnings and sales slightly ahead of estimates.

The company also said it was combining three non-core businesses into a single unit ahead of possible “strategic actions”, which could include joint or separate sales of its caprolactam, acrylonitrate and composite resins businesses.

Shares in the company rose more than 5 percent in early trading, after recent concerns over the impact of the soaring Swiss franc on the competitiveness of a major vitamins production site in Switzerland.

DSM said the weaker euro and hedging should offset the strong franc in this year.

The company said vitamin E prices were driven down by stiff Chinese competition, but it had maintained market share, adding that net earnings would be hit by 80 million euros ($90.5 million) this year if prices remain at current levels.

“2014 was not an easy year, but we had 3 percent organic growth over the year, and 5 percent in the fourth quarter and relatively solid EBITDA in line with expectations,” said Chief Executive Feike Seibesma.

He said the company would focus on improving efficiency and cutting costs, especially in the nutrition business which accounts for more than half of sales.

“We could not have predicted the strong Swiss franc when we bought the Swiss business from Roche 12 years ago,” he said. “But don’t forget Switzerland was already an expensive country. Labor efficiency is very high.”

Once a state-owned mining business, DSM has expanded outside its traditional European markets in recent years, making large investments in emerging markets in Latin America and China.

Seibesma said these investments would continue, though the company’s assumptions include a slowdown in high-growth economies and continued growth in the United States.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 288 million euros in the final quarter of 2014 on net sales of 2.4 billion, slightly above the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares in the company were up 5.4 percent by 0821 GMT.