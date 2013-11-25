U.S. stock processor to roll out warning tool for trade errors

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC), which processes all U.S. stock transactions, said on Monday it will roll out a market-wide tool to help limit the fallout from trading errors.

Around 170 firms that are clearing members of the DTCC’s National Securities Clearing Corp (NSCC) unit will be able to use the Internet-based tool to track the risk exposure associated with their own trading positions, and of the firms that clear through them.

The tool will track all broker-to-broker trades in stocks, corporate and municipal bonds, and unit investment trust instruments, across all markets almost immediately after they are made. It will generate alerts as pre-set position limits are approached and when they are breached.

“We see all executions across the fragmented marketplace. So whether it’s all on the exchanges or ATSs (alternative trading systems), when it comes into us, we are the only place where there’s an aggregated view of that,” said Tom Sakaris, a managing director at the DTCC.

The call for new ways to better manage the risks of near-light-speed electronic trading surfaced last year after a series of technical snafus rattled the markets. The problems cost trading firms hundreds of millions of dollars and nearly sank one of the largest U.S. market makers, Knight Capital Group.

Following the incident at Knight, which was later bought by a rival firm and is now a part of KCG Holdings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission formed a working group to explore ways to make the markets more resilient.

The DTCC, which is owned by its members, including banks and brokerages, was a part of the group, along with exchanges and other market participants. The limit monitoring tool was one of ideas that surfaced, Sakaris said.

He added, however, that the tool is in addition to, and not meant to replace, other risk management products in the market.

KILL SWITCHES

Separately, exchanges are working on creating so-called “kill switches” that could cut a trading firm off if, for instance, its trading algorithms seem to have experienced a glitch and are flooding the market with unintentional orders.

In Knight’s case, a software bug led to the firm to unintentionally trade around 400 million shares over 45 minutes and acquire a position of several billion dollars that it had to quickly unload at a loss, costing the firm its independence.

Knight’s errant orders all went to the New York Stock Exchange, which is now a part of IntercontinentalExchange Group, and the exchange alerted the company that something seemed to be wrong, but there was no protocol in place to cut off the flow.

Had the errant orders gone to a wider array of markets - there are 13 U.S. stock exchanges and 45 ATSs - it might have been much more difficult to catch, and the result much worse, because the exchanges and ATSs only see what is happening on their own platforms, said one exchange executive. The DTCC tool monitors all markets.

“That to me is a critical piece of the overall picture because it’s the only piece that gives the broker an independent, centralized view of their activity across the entire market ... it’s a huge step forward,” said the exchange executive, who was not cleared to speak with the media.

UNIQUE IDENTIFIERS

DTCC clearing member firms can enter unique identifiers into the tool for themselves and the firms that clear through them.

Each identifier will have a risk limit, decided on by the member firm, showing how large of a trading position the associated firm can handle. The tool will send early warning alerts to the firms when a position is halfway to its limit, and then at 70 percent, and 90 percent. Another alert will be sent if the limit is breached.

Once an alert has been received, it is up to the member firm to decide if its client should continue to trade or not. If the member firm decides it no longer wants to act for the trading firm, it would have to communicate that to the exchanges and/or other trading platforms where the trades are happening, and the firm’s trading could be shut down.

The trading limits are based on the net-notional value for trading activity of the member firms’ clients and for their own trading desks.

On Monday, the NSCC rolled out the tool to its members to establish risk entities and associated limits. In December, the NSCC will begin providing its members with end-of-day reports to help them better align their pre-set limits with current trading activity. And in January, the tool will be operating, pending regulatory approval.