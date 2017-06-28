The Dupont logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The Dow logo is seen on a building in downtown Midland, Michigan, in this May 14, 2015 file photograph. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N) and DuPont (DD.N) on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.

Boards of both companies have jointly started a portfolio review and have engaged McKinsey & Company to assist in the assessment.

Alexander Cutler, lead director of DuPont, said, "If results of our review demonstrate there is net greater long-term value creation to be realized through a change in portfolio, it will be pursued."

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)