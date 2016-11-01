FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dubai government says picks HSBC to arrange $3 billion airport financing
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
November 1, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

Dubai government says picks HSBC to arrange $3 billion airport financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers look at the control tower of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, December 11, 2012.Jumana El Heloueh

DUBAI (Reuters) - The government of Dubai has chosen HSBC (HSBA.L) to arrange initial funding of $3 billion towards the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, according to a statement on UAE state news agency WAM.

The financing will be raised by a consortium of Dubai state entities, comprising of the Department of Finance, state-owned fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, and the Dubai Aviation City Corporation.

The funds will come from a variety of sources and will include conventional and Islamic tranches, the statement added.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum in September 2014 approved a $32 billion investment to expand the emirate's second airport, with an aim to handle up to 120 million passengers a year by 2022.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French

