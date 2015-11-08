Bell sees delayed recovery in commercial helicopter market

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, said on Sunday it did not expect a recovery in the commercial helicopter market until the first or second quarter of 2017.

Bell and other helicopter makers had previously said they expected an improvement some time in 2016. But Patrick Moulay, vice president of global sales and marketing for the helicopter market, said the outlook was worse than expected six months ago, given that key customers now believed that oil and gas prices would remain lower for a longer period.

“We’re actually in a tougher spot now than we were six months ago,” Moulay told Reuters in an interview at the Dubai Airshow. “The entire industry has given up on a recovery in 2016. We don’t see (it) now before the first quarter or the second quarter (of 2017).”

The commercial helicopter market is down about 30 percent compared to a year earlier, but Moulay said Bell Helicopter remained less affected than other firms since only 10 to 15 percent of its business relied on the oil and gas sector.

Moulay said the current situation was prompting customers in some areas, including Angola and Nigeria, to delay decisions on new contracts, although the work on the deals had been completed.

Another looming concern was the leasing market, with many lessors having trouble finding customers for aircraft that they had ordered and needed to take delivery of soon, he said.

In addition, lessors were also preparing to take back aircraft after existing leases expired, leading to a large oversupply in the market.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said.

Moulay said Bell Helicopter had been generally conservative about sales to leasing companies and did not expect to be hit as hard as other players in the market. In fact, he said, the market slowdown actually gave Bell more time to complete development and certification of its new 525 helicopter.

Certification of the 525 helicopter was now expected in the summer of 2017 when the overall market is expected to improve as oil and gas operators resume orders, he said.

Moulay said the company was also benefiting from Gulf demand for its 407 armed light attack helicopters due to the conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

He said the company had just delivered its 48th 407 helicopter to the United Arab Emirates and expected to sell another 60 to 70 of the helicopters in the region in the next 12 to 15 months.