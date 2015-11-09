Dubai airports get more jet fuel with new ENOC pipeline

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates National Oil Co Ltd (ENOC) on Monday announced the completion of a new jet fuel pipeline from its storage terminals to Dubai International Airport (DXB) to cope with an expected increase in demand.

The $250 million project will be able to pump 850 cubic meters of jet fuel per hour to the airport, which is 55 percent of its total demand, the Dubai government-owned company said in a statement at the Dubai Airshow.

ENOC also plans to extend the pipeline to Dubai’s second hub, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), CEO Saif Al Falasi said.

Dubai International Airport carried more than 70 million international passengers last year, more than any other airport, and has continued to grow this year.

With the primary airport nearing capacity, Dubai is encouraging airlines to expand into Al Maktoum International, a sprawling facility outside the city that currently serves just five airlines, despite a projected capacity above 200 million passengers a year.

Zaid Al Qufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Marketing, said the new pipeline project was expected to meet growing demand from both airports until the mid-2030s.

“We are on the cusp of a steep growth trajectory as airlines around the world take advantage of the depressed fuel market,” he said, referring to a slump in oil prices since mid-2014.

(Corrects Zaid Al Qufaidi’s job title in second-last paragraph to “Managing Director” from “Marketing Director”)