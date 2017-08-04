FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huge fire engulfs Dubai residential skyscraper
August 3, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 26 minutes ago

Huge fire engulfs Dubai residential skyscraper

2 Min Read

Flames shoot up the sides of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this August 4, 2017 picture by Mitch Williams. Mitch Williams/Social Media Website/via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - A massive blaze was engulfing one of the world's tallest residential buildings in Dubai early on Friday, residents said, but authorities noted the tower had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Flames shot up the sides of the Torch tower in the upscale Marina district in the second blaze at the building since 2015, causing burning debris to fly down the structure.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The Dubai government said firefighting squads from four Civil Defence stations have been deployed and the fire has been brought under control.

"No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch tower fire incident," the government said on its Twitter account.

"Dubai Civil Defence has successfully evacuated the Torch tower and is working to bring the fire under control," it added.

Residents and eyewitnesses have been posting images and photos of the 79-story skyscraper on fire on social media.

Hundreds of people were evacuated in 2015 from the same building when a massive fire swept through the tower.

Dubai is one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Gulf Arab trade and investment hub.

Reporting By William Maclean; Editing by Bernard Orr

