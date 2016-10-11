FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai says starts building world's tallest tower
October 10, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Dubai says starts building world's tallest tower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An artist's impression of Dubai's "The Tower" that would be the world's tallest tower. Emaar Properties/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai said on Monday it had started building what would be the world's tallest tower, another record for the city that is already home to the highest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa.

The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour - a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum - will be completed in 2020, Dubai's government said.

Its statement did not say how high the tower would be nor how much it might cost.

Guinness World Records defines a tower as a structure in which less than 50 percent of the total height is useable floor space. The world's tallest tower is the Tokyo Sky Tree, a 634-metre-high broadcasting, restaurant and observation tower.

Dubai, a major tourism and entertainment center, is continually laying plans for new attractions. Its new tower, part of a plush new residential area next to a waterfront, will feature several garden-themed observation decks, it said.

The Burj Khalifa is 829.8 meters (2,722 feet) high.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
