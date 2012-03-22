Fed official backs global push for more OTC swap oversight

ARMONK, New York (Reuters) - An influential Federal Reserve official strongly endorsed a global push to strengthen the clearinghouses that will handle a flood of new over-the-counter swaps trading, and to coordinate oversight among international regulators to make financial markets safer.

Such derivatives clearinghouses, known as central counterparties or CCPs, must be “bullet proof” to avoid another financial crisis, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday in prepared remarks for delivery at a Harvard Law School symposium. He noted, however, that regulators and policymakers must be “open minded” as they roll out new rules because of unexpected evolutions in financial markets.

Two global bodies, one of central bankers (the CPSS) and another of regulators (an IOSCO committee), are set to unveil principles to govern and reshape the $600 trillion private market for swaps, whose complexity and interconnectedness were blamed for exacerbating the 2007-2009 crisis.

Following the bankruptcy of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers and the near collapse of insurer American International Group (AIG.N) in late 2008, legislators and regulators want as many derivatives contracts as possible to be centrally cleared to improve transparency and curb risks.

The principles, mandated by the G20 group of countries, will tighten rules for clearinghouse operators - such as the U.S.-based CME Group Inc (CME.O) and IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), and Europe-based LCH.Clearnet and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) - which under new laws would handle the swaps trading that currently takes place privately between dealers.

Clearinghouses sit between parties to a trade, requiring collateral and guaranteeing obligations in the case of default.

“The changes in train, if properly executed, should, over time, significantly reduce the shortcomings in the OTC derivatives market that exacerbated the financial crisis,” Dudley, who is outgoing chairman of the CPSS, or the Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems, was to tell a Harvard Law School symposium in Armonk, New York.

“We have to recognize that there may be trade-offs between some of our objectives, and that the system may evolve in ways that we do not expect,” he added. “There may be unintended consequences.”

Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, did not address monetary policy in his speech after saying on Monday that the U.S. central bank had not yet decided on more easing. Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo gave a similar endorsement of clearinghouse reforms earlier on Thursday.

Dudley said he expects the CPSS and IOSCO, the International Organization of Securities Commissions, to issue a finalized principles document next month, after which member countries would adopt them by year end and put them into effect in 2013 - “an ambitious schedule,” he said.

He highlighted some of the most important reforms, including strong incentives to simplify or “standardize” OTC swaps trades and the need to adopt them globally, and emphasized cooperation among foreign regulators.

“Otherwise, the risk is that the system will become overly fragmented, with a proliferation of national CCPs,” Dudley said. “In this case, many of the risk-reducing benefits from CCPs could be lost or severely attenuated.”