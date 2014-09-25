FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Duerr could buy rest of engineer Broetje: report
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Duerr could buy rest of engineer Broetje: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Duerr AG (DUEG.DE) could eventually buy the rest of Broetje from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) (DBANn.DE) as it seeks to reduce its dependence on automotive customers, its chief executive said.

“DBAG is a private equity investor and will eventually exit. So I do not rule out a takeover at a later point in time,” Ralf Dieter said, according to an interview published in business daily Boersen-Zeitung on Thursday.

Duerr last month merged its aircraft assembly technology business with Broetje, which Dieter said counts Boeing Co (BA.N) among its customers, and received an 11 percent stake in the engineering group as part of the deal.

Duerr this year also took over German woodworking equipment specialist Homag Group AG (HG1G.DE) as part of a drive for more diversification.

Dieter told Boersen-Zeitung he expected regulators to approve the Homag acquisition by the end of October. There are no plans to delist the group, he said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.