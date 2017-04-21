FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
DUET says Australian government approves $5.5 billion takeover by CKI consortium
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 21, 2017 / 12:30 AM / 4 months ago

DUET says Australian government approves $5.5 billion takeover by CKI consortium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's DUET Group DUE.AX on Friday said it had been advised by Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK) (CKI) that the Australian government has approved the Hong Kong company's $5.5 billion consortium-led takeover offer.

There had been concerns the government could reject the deal after it last year blocked CKI from buying a state-owned power grid, Ausgrid, on the grounds of "national security". The DUET assets include a smaller power grid as well as a gas distributor and a major gas pipeline.

DUET chairman Doug Halley said shareholders would now be able to vote on the CKI bid at a meeting later on Friday following the approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

DUET shares jumped 9.5 percent at the open to A$3.01 ($2.26), just under the A$3.03 offer price, having traded well below the bid price on concerns the deal could be blocked.

In January, Australia formed a new body to oversee investment in critical infrastructure assets, including power grids. The government in February said it would weigh long-term geopolitical considerations when assessing bids for those assets.

The CKI-led consortium also includes Cheung Kong Property Holdings (1113.HK) and Power Asset Holdings (0006.HK).

Reporting by Jane Wardell and Jamie Freed; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.