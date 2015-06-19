FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Valuation and M&A advisor Duff & Phelps seeks sale
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 19, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: Valuation and M&A advisor Duff & Phelps seeks sale

Greg Roumeliotis

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Duff & Phelps Corp, a privately-held firm that provides valuation and M&A advisory services to companies globally, is exploring a sale that could value it as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The move underscores how the recent M&A boom has boosted the valuation of financial services providers, prompting Duff & Phelps’ owners, which include private equity firms Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and Stone Point Capital LLC, to consider cashing out.

Duff & Phelps has discreetly reached out in recent weeks to a small number of potential buyers, including buyout firms, to solicit interest, the people said.

Duff & Phelps currently has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $145 million, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Duff & Phelps declined to comment, while Carlyle and Stone Point representatives had no immediate comment.

Created in 1932, New York-based Duff & Phelps is a corporate finance advisor focusing on valuation, dispute and legal management consulting, M&A, restructuring, and compliance and regulatory consulting. It has more than 2,000 employees around the world.

Carlyle, Stone Point, Pictet & Cie and Edmond de Rothschild Group took Duff & Phelps private in 2013 for $665.5 million. Since then, Duff & Phelps has acquired several smaller firms, including American Appraisal Associates Inc, a valuation and fixed asset management advisor, and Kinetic Partners, a regulatory consulting and compliance firm.

Among its recent deals, Duff & Phelps advised U.S. equestrian products retailer Dover Saddlery Inc DOVR.O in its agreement to be acquired by Webster Capital for $45 million, and UK Group of Hotels Plc on its financial restructuring.

Global M&A volumes have reached $1.95 trillion so far this year, the highest since the corresponding period in 2007 and up 31 percent year-on-year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.