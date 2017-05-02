FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Dufry posts 7.2 percent organic growth driven by U.S., Latam markets
May 2, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 4 months ago

Dufry posts 7.2 percent organic growth driven by U.S., Latam markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Airport retailer Dufry AG (DUFN.S) reported on Tuesday first-quarter organic growth of 7.2 percent, helped by growth in the United States and Latin America.

The company said it witnessed stable growth in most locations and improved performance in specific businesses, driven by Brazilian and Russian travelers.

Following the full integration of World Duty Free, Dufry's earnings before interest and tax (EBITDA) increased 5.6 percent to 154.7 million Swiss francs ($155.38 million). Revenue rose 4.7 percent to 1.71 billion francs.

Dufry's performance improved in "distinct locations" such as South America, Russia and Turkey during the first quarter, Chief Executive Julian Diaz said on Tuesday.

He said the trend continued into the first weeks of the current quarter.

Reporting by Daria Kowalewska in Gdynia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

