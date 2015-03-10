FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke Energy to pay $146 million to settle lawsuit over CEO removal
March 10, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Duke Energy to pay $146 million to settle lawsuit over CEO removal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp said it would pay $146 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit related to the ouster of its chief executive following its merger with Progress Energy in 2012.

Duke’s board voted to replace Progress CEO Bill Johnson with Duke CEO James Rogers at the helm of the combined company hours after the $18 billion merger closed.

Johnson’s ouster prompted an investigation by regulators, who had approved the deal on the understanding that he would lead the combined company. Rogers was slated to be executive chairman.

Rating agencies also considered cutting Duke’s debt rating.

On Tuesday, the largest U.S. power company by market value said the settlement would avoid the cost of prolonged litigation and eliminate uncertainty related to the lawsuit.

Insurance will cover most of the settlement amount, while shareholders, not customers, will pay the rest, Duke said.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it has a $26 million reserve for the portion not covered by insurance.

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

