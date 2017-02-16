FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power company Duke Energy posts quarterly loss
February 16, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 6 months ago

Power company Duke Energy posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a quarterly loss, stemming from the sale of its international business last year.

Net loss attributable to the Duke Energy was $227 million, or 33 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $477 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Duke completed the exit of its international businesses in October in deals valued at $2.4 billion, to focus on its U.S. operations. (reut.rs/2lSe3I7)

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

