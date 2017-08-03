FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
39 minutes ago
U.S. utility Duke's profit rises 35 percent
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 39 minutes ago

U.S. utility Duke's profit rises 35 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Duke Energy coal-fired power plant is seen from the Dan River in Eden, North Carolina, U.S. on February 19, 2014.Chris Keane/File Photo

(Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 35 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher prices and electricity sales.

Duke also said it was on track to meet its profit forecast for the year.

The company attributed the jump in profit to higher revenue from increased prices and stronger volumes at its regulated utilities unit. The regulated utilities unit accounts for the bulk of the company's profit.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $686 million, or 98 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $509 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported earnings of $1.01 cents per share, matching analysts' average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenue rose 7 percent to $5.56 billion. bit.ly/2w9udSv

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.