D&B halts operations at China unit pending inquiry

(Reuters) - Business information firm Dun & Bradstreet (DNB.N) said some of its local employees in China may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws and has subsequently suspended operations at one of its units in the country pending an inquiry.

Dun & Bradstreet said in a statement it is also probing allegations that data collection practices at its Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co unit “may violate” local Chinese consumer data privacy laws. The company had acquired the unit in 2009.

Besides the data collection practices, D&B said it has been reviewing certain complaints that local employees may have violated an anti-bribery law -- U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) -- and certain other laws in its China operations.

The company said it is cooperating with the local Chinese investigation, and has voluntarily reported these matters to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.