Dunkin' Donuts owner's sales rise 8 percent in 3rd quarter
October 26, 2017 / 10:16 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Dunkin' Donuts owner's sales rise 8 percent in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s (DNKN.O) sales rose 8 percent in the third quarter, helped by the popularity of its breakfast sandwich wraps and iced coffees.

FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Dunkin' store, the first since a rebranding by the Dunkin' Donuts chain, is pictured ahead of its opening in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The U.S. company said on Thursday its net income fell slightly to $52.2 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $52.7 million, a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was unchanged 57 cents.

Dunkin’ Brands, which owns the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains, said sales rose to $224.2 million from $207.1 million.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

