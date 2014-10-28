Dunkin' Donuts coffee shops to sell flaky croissant-donut crossover

Boxes of donuts ready for pick up are pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Donuts will begin selling a combination croissant-donut early next month, an official said on Monday, as the coffee shop chain follows a popular pastry hybrid that has drawn hordes to a New York bakery.

The ring-shaped croissant-donut will feature a “delicate and flaky croissant ring that is glazed like a donut” and debut Nov. 3 at specific U.S. locations, said Dunkin’ Brands spokeswoman Michelle King.

The launch comes after New York’s Dominique Ansel Bakery in launched a wildly popular cream-filled Cronut in May 2013, drawing crowds to a Manhattan location.

The 300-calorie Croissant Donut, with 24 layers of buttery dough, will likely cost $2.49, more than double the roughly $1 per normal doughnut, but half the price of the famed Cronut, King said.

Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts introduced the New York Pie Donut in South Korea, where it remains a permanent menu item and is similar to the new Croissant Donut, the spokeswoman said.

It also follows days after Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc said that this year’s sales at its established coffee shops will not be as strong as expected as more chains compete in the fast-food breakfast business.

The industry’s generally lower-income customers are not seeing their wages rise as the U.S. economy recovers, which limits their spending on fast food and makes it difficult for chains to raise prices to offset higher costs.