3 months ago
Dunkin' Donuts posts flat U.S. comparable sales in first quarter
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 4, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 3 months ago

Dunkin' Donuts posts flat U.S. comparable sales in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A box of donuts, (from top L clockwise) manager's special, traditional glazed, vanilla, pumpkin, chocolate and strawberry, is pictured at a newly opened Dunkin' Donuts store in Santa Monica, California September 2, 2014.Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) said on Thursday sales at established Dunkin' Donuts stores in the United States were little changed in the first quarter, hurt by a decline in store traffic.

Sales at U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets open for more than a year — which make up about three-fourths of the Dunkin' Brands' revenue — were expected to rise 0.8 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

This led Dunkin' Brands, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain, to report lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

The results came amid an "increasingly challenging environment for retail and restaurants," Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Nigel Travis said.

The company said net income rose to $47.5 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $37.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The rise in net income was helped by a tax benefit due to a new accounting standard for share-based compensation.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dunkin' Brands' Revenue increased slightly to $190.7 million, missing analysts' expectation of $192.2 million.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

