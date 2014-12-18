FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' Brands cuts 2015 forecast as coffee sales slow
December 18, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Dunkin' Brands cuts 2015 forecast as coffee sales slow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) cut 2015 U.S. same-store sales growth forecast for its Dunkin’ Donuts business, citing slowing sales of packaged coffee in its restaurants.

Shares of the company, which forecast 2015 adjusted earnings below analysts’ average estimate, fell 9.5 percent to $41.85 in early trading on Thursday.

Dunkin’ Brands also cut its operating income growth forecast and said it expected its joint ventures in South Korea and Japan to weigh on 2015 results.

South Korea accounted for about 38 percent and Japan about 22 percent of total franchisee-reported sales from international operations in 2013.

The company generates about 20 percent of its revenue from operations outside the United States.

Dunkin’ Brands said it expected U.S. comparable-store sales for Dunkin’ Donuts to grow 1-3 percent next year, down from its previous forecast of 2-4 percent.

The company said U.S. same-store sales for Baskin-Robbins ice-cream business are expected to grow 1-3 percent.

Dunkin’ Brands forecast 2015 adjusted earnings of $1.88-$1.91 per share, and revenue growth of 5-7 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dunkin’ Brands tightened its 2014 profit range and cut its U.S. same-store sales growth forecast for Dunkin’ Donuts to about 1.4 percent from 2-3 percent.

The company will report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
