Dunkin' Brands to sell Coca-Cola drinks

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) will soon start serving Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) soft drinks at its Dunkin’ Donuts cafes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops, the companies said on Monday.

Under the terms of their deal, more than 9,400 Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins restaurants across the United States will begin selling Coke products, including juices, enhanced waters and energy drinks, by August.

Shares of Coca-Cola were trading at $73.91 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Dunkin’ were up 1 percent at $30.40 on the Nasdaq.