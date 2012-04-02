FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dunkin' Brands to sell Coca-Cola drinks
#Business News
April 2, 2012 / 10:37 PM / in 6 years

Dunkin' Brands to sell Coca-Cola drinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

One pound bags of Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend coffee are on display at a Dunkin' Donuts store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) will soon start serving Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) soft drinks at its Dunkin’ Donuts cafes and Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops, the companies said on Monday.

Under the terms of their deal, more than 9,400 Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins restaurants across the United States will begin selling Coke products, including juices, enhanced waters and energy drinks, by August.

Shares of Coca-Cola were trading at $73.91 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Dunkin’ were up 1 percent at $30.40 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

