FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunkin' Brands quarterly profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

Dunkin' Brands quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s (DNKN.O) quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strong sales at its established Dunkin’ Donuts cafes in the United States.

Dunkin’ Donuts shops in the United States, its biggest business by revenue, reported a 4 percent rise in same-store sales in the second quarter, compared with the 3.6 percent increase analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $40.8 million, or 38 cents per share, from $18.5 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.9 percent to $182.5 million.

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say second-quarter earnings per share are 38 cents, not 41 cents)

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.