FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunkin' Brands reports higher profit; hikes dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 31, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Dunkin' Brands reports higher profit; hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday after sales at established Dunkin’ Donuts cafes in the United States came in above analysts’ estimates.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to 19 cents per share.

Dunkin’ Donuts shops in the United States account for almost 75 percent of the company’s revenue and more than 80 percent of its profit. During the fourth quarter, that business reported a 3.2 percent rise in same-store sales, compared with the 2.4 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $34.3 million, or 34 cents per share, from $11.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $161.7 million.

Shares in Dunkin’ closed at $35.78 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.