DuPont expects profit to jump as it speeds up cost cutting

A view of the Dupont logo on a train car at the Dupont Edge Moor facility near Wilmington, Delaware, April 17, 2012.

(Reuters) - DuPont (DD.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as lower costs boosted margins, and the chemicals and seeds producer forecast a 50 percent jump in third-quarter operating earnings as it steps up its cost-cutting efforts.

DuPont, which is cutting costs ahead of its merger with Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N), said on Tuesday it is on track to reach $1 billion in cost savings on a run-rate basis by year-end.

"Pure performance over last year" will drive the rise in current-quarter profit from a year earlier, Chief Executive Ed Breen said in an interview.

"Part of that clearly is the cost reduction efforts that are continuing to accelerate and we will see the benefit of that."

DuPont and Dow have offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about their proposed $130 billion merger, according to a filing on the European Commission's website.

"We definitely like to keep the timelines on the approvals moving along so we can close the deal by the end of the year," Breen said.

The EU competition enforcer has delayed its decision on the deal to Aug. 11 from July 28.

"I expect minor concessions to win antitrust approval, large divestitures do not appear necessary," said James Sheehan, an analyst with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Dow and DuPont have previously said any asset sales required would likely be minor, but pressure to scrutinize the impact of rapid consolidation in the global agri business is mounting.

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee last month urged federal antitrust officials to conduct a "careful analysis" of the Dow-DuPont merger.

DuPont, which gets about half of its revenue from outside the United States and Canada, said on Tuesday it now expected a strong dollar to hurt full-year profit by about 15 cents per share, less than the 20 cents it had estimated earlier.

The company raised the low-end of its 2016 operating earnings forecast by 10 cents per share to $3.15. It maintained the upper end at $3.20.

Net income attributable to the company inched up 8.5 percent to $1.02 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30. Adjusted profit of $1.24 per share easily beat analysts' average estimate of $1.10, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 0.8 percent to $7.06 billion, but beat analysts' expectation of $7.01 billion.

DuPont's shares were up less than 1 percent at $69.36 in morning trade.