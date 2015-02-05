DuPont says Trian rejected board deal, insisted Peltz gets seat

(Reuters) - Trian Fund Management turned down DuPont’s proposal to consider appointing one of the activist investor’s nominees to the company’s board as the fund wanted its chief executive, Nelson Peltz, to get a seat, the chemical maker said.

DuPont said it reviewed the four nominees, including Peltz, put forth by Trian, which is seeking board seats to turn up the pressure on the chemical conglomerate to break up.

“We are disappointed that you refused to consider any path forward that did not involve putting you personally on the board,” DuPont said in a letter to Peltz, according to a regulatory filing.

Trian and investment funds it manages own 24.3 million DuPont shares, equivalent to a 2.68 percent stake.

DuPont said it remained open to a dialogue with Peltz and would have considered a Trian nominee as a potential addition to its board if the fund had agreed to withdraw its slate of nominees.

A person involved in the discussions said DuPont’s candidates were frontrunners for the board vacancies since before Trian suggested its four nominees. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

DuPont failure to strike a deal with Trian is in contrast to recent developments at rival Dow Chemical Co, which averted a proxy fight with Dan Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point LLC, by agreeing to add four independent directors to its board.

DuPont has repeatedly rejected Peltz’s proposal to split itself, highlighting the benefits of keeping its units together.

The company, however, is spinning off its performance chemicals business, which makes materials such as Teflon and represents nearly 20 percent of revenue.

DuPont on Thursday appointed Tyco International Plc Chairman Edward Breen and former LyondellBasell Industries NV Chief Executive James Gallogly to the board, keeping its strength unchanged at 14.

Breen and Gallogly, neither of whom were among Trian’s nominees, are experienced in corporate restructurings, DuPont said.

Breen, who was CEO of Tyco from 2002 to 2012, oversaw two break-ups of the company. Gallogly guided LyondellBasell out of bankruptcy within a year.

The duo replace Curtis Crawford and Richard Brown, who will initially serve as consultants to the performance chemicals unit. Brown will serve as non-executive chairman after the separation of the unit, named Chemours Co.

DuPont’s shares were up 2 percent at $75.26 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.