FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. durable goods edge higher, boosted by car demand
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2013 / 12:38 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. durable goods edge higher, boosted by car demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman shops for refrigerators at a store in New York July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods edged higher in August and gave a signal that the factory sector gained a step midway through the third quarter.

Durable goods orders rose 0.1 percent during the month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The report showed that shipments of non-military capital goods other than aircraft grew 1.3 percent during the month, snapping two straight months of declines.

The reading for these so-called “core” shipments feeds directly into the government’s estimates for total economic growth, and the increase supports the view that government austerity is taking only a modest bite from national output.

New orders for core durable goods, which are viewed as a gauge of business spending plans, rose 1.5 percent in August. That was below economists’ expectations and not enough to make up for the 3.3 percent decline registered in July.

Demand for new cars drove the overall gain in new orders of durable goods, which include everything from toasters to tanks. Economists polled by Reuters had expected overall goods orders to be flat.

Excluding transportation, new orders fell 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Jason Lange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.