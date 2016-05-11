FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Duran Duran 'rejuvenated' on new tour
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 10, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Duran Duran 'rejuvenated' on new tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singer Simon Le Bon performs with his band Duran Duran on NBC's 'Today' show in New York September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES - Thirty years after its formation, 1980s pop band Duran Duran is still earning critical praise with its latest album “Paper Gods” and according to its founding members, they are enjoying each other’s company like never before. 

     ”We’ve come to a great place in our relationships with each other and we are enjoying each other’s company and that has not always been the case,” bassist John Taylor said during the group’s visit to Los Angeles part of their new tour.

    “We are loving the new album, the material off the new album. We’re enjoying putting the new material into the show. The audience is really digging the new stuff and that hasn’t always been the case. This is a good tour so far.”

     Taylor also revealed the secret to how the band manage to stay together and produce relevant music for so long  “We rejuvenate each other,” he said. “It’s part of why the band is still together, I think. We gently push each other forward I think. It’s part of what keeps the band moving in a way.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.