FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five in critical condition after Dutch stunt truck accident
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2014 / 3:23 PM / 3 years ago

Five in critical condition after Dutch stunt truck accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Five spectators remained in critical condition on Monday, a day after they were injured when a giant pick-up truck spun out of control during a stunt show in a Dutch town, killing three people, local officials said.

A statement issued by the mayor of Haaksbergen said a total of 23 people were being treated in five regional hospitals after the accident in the town of Haaksbergen, in the far east of the Netherlands.

The accident happened when the driver of the giant, 1,500 horsepower truck with tractor-sized wheels revved hard and rode over six cars, before suddenly heading towards spectators lining the town square. A man, woman and child were killed.

The driver of the “monster truck” was being questioned in custody by police, a spokesman said.

Dutch media questioned on Monday whether safety measures, which were limited to a single metal crowd control barrier and a 10-metre (30 foot) buffer, were adequate.

Reporting By Anthony Deutsch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.