Dutch police release piano-playing break-in artist

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police arrested and then released without charge a homeless man who triggered an alarm after breaking into a music shop to play the piano and get some sleep.

The 60-year-old man, who once studied music and is now homeless, smashed the music shop’s window in the northern Dutch town of Assen in search of a place to sleep on Sunday.

A spokesman for the police in Assen said he played well.

“He told my colleagues he had studied the piano for seven years,” Dirk Neef said.

The man was released without charge on Monday.