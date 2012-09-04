FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch police release piano-playing break-in artist
#Oddly Enough
September 4, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch police release piano-playing break-in artist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police arrested and then released without charge a homeless man who triggered an alarm after breaking into a music shop to play the piano and get some sleep.

The 60-year-old man, who once studied music and is now homeless, smashed the music shop’s window in the northern Dutch town of Assen in search of a place to sleep on Sunday.

A spokesman for the police in Assen said he played well.

“He told my colleagues he had studied the piano for seven years,” Dirk Neef said.

The man was released without charge on Monday.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
