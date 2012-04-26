FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch fin min says new budget plan will meet EU target
#World News
April 26, 2012 / 6:23 PM / in 5 years

Dutch fin min says new budget plan will meet EU target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday a new budget proposal, which has the support of a majority in parliament, will reduce the budget deficit in 2013 so that it meets the EU’s strict targets.

“At the request of the Lower House there have been intense discussions with all involved parties to come to a shared program of additional measures and meet the demands of the excessive deficit procedure,” De Jager said in a letter to parliament.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb

