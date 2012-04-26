FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch 2013 budget plan has parliament support: ANP
April 26, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Dutch 2013 budget plan has parliament support: ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A majority of members of the Dutch parliament support the budget plan for 2013 after the opposition GreenLeft party agreed to back it, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing GreenLeft leader Jolande Sap.

The parties making up the country’s caretaker government - the Christian Democrats Party and Liberals - and two smaller opposition parties had already approved the plan for 2013, public broadcaster NOS reported earlier.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Writing by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

