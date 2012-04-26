Dutch 2013 budget plan has parliament support: ANP

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A majority of members of the Dutch parliament support the budget plan for 2013 after the opposition GreenLeft party agreed to back it, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing GreenLeft leader Jolande Sap.

The parties making up the country’s caretaker government - the Christian Democrats Party and Liberals - and two smaller opposition parties had already approved the plan for 2013, public broadcaster NOS reported earlier.