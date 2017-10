Dutch Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Rutte (C) hands out flyers in The Hague September 11, 2012. Voting begins for the Dutch general election on Wednesday. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Liberals are one seat ahead of the opposition Labour Party, an exit poll taken after the close of polling stations on Wednesday showed.

The two pro-European parties had 41 and 40 seats respectively out of a total of 150 seats in parliament, the exit poll by Dutch broadcaster NOS/RTL showed, beating expectations and giving them enough votes to form a two-party coalition.