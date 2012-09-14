Dutch PM Rutte wants to form Liberals-Labour government

Dutch Prime Minister and Liberal Party (VVD) leader Mark Rutte reacts on stage after the final results in the Netherlands' general election in The Hague September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Rutte said on Friday he wanted to form a government with the Labour Party and said a new coalition could also include other parties.

Rutte’s Liberal Party became the biggest in the lower house of parliament following a general election on Wednesday, winning 41 seats, to Labour’s 38, according to the most recent forecast.

“In the Liberals’ opinion, a cabinet which has at least Liberals and Labour has to be investigated first. That is also logical looking at the election result,” Rutte told reporters.

Such a combination would produce a broadly pro-European coalition following an election dominated by the euro zone crisis and austerity measures. The formation of a coalition typically takes weeks or months.

Rutte said the inclusion of other parties, such as the Christian Democrats which have dominated the country’s politics for decades, or Liberal Democrats D66, in a Liberal-Labour government should also be investigated.