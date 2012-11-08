FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast at Electrabel Dutch power plant
#World News
November 8, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

Blast at Electrabel Dutch power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A blast rocked the Electrabel electricity plant in the southern Dutch city of Nijmegen on Thursday, sending clouds of steam into the sky.

Local authorities said no one was hurt and power supplies to client were not disrupted after a boiler exploded, scattering debris across the facility.

Police advised residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut and to remain inside, but the warning was lifted within two hours.

Officials at the plant were not immediately available to comment on a report by the Dutch news agency ANP that the accident at the coal and bio-mass-fired plant halted shipping in nearby waterways.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence

