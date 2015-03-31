Global Mobility says in talks to sell Dutch Leaseplan

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Global Mobility Holding said on Tuesday it is in talks with a group of investors to sell its Dutch car leasing unit LeasePlan [LEASP.UL].

The investors, who were not named, plan to finance the acquisition with an equity investment of at least 40 percent, cash-debt facilities of 1.55 billion euros ($1.67 billion) and “an additional source of funding that is currently under discussion,” Leaseplan said in a statement.

“LeasePlan confirms that it has been informed that the discussions are still underway,” it added. “LeasePlan emphasizes that these discussions may or may not result in an agreement.”

A spokeswoman for the company declined to provide additional details.

The Almere, Netherlands-based Leaseplan, leases 1.42 million cars annually, is owned 50 percent by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and 50 percent by banker Friedrich von Metzler, through the Global Mobility Holding joint venture.

In February Leaseplan reported a net profit of 372 million euros for 2014 ($393 million).

LeasePlan also runs a small bank and because of its Dutch banking license, any deal must be approved by the Dutch central bank and financial markets authority.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)