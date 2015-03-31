FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Painting in Dutch royal collection was Nazi loot: official report
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
March 31, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Painting in Dutch royal collection was Nazi loot: official report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Royal Family owns a painting by a Dutch master that was looted during by the Nazis during Germany’s occupation of the Netherlands in World War Two, according to a report published on Tuesday.

“One painting was found where there were indications of involuntary loss of possession during the German occupation,” the government said in a statement after an inquiry commissioned by the Royal Family that examined tens of thousands of paintings in the Royal Collection.

Officials had contacted the heirs of the original owner, who was not named, to arrange the return of “The Hague Forest with a View of Huis ten Bosch Palace”, by the 17th century painter Joris van der Haagen.

The work was bought for the Royal Collection by Queen Juliana, grandmother of reigning King Willem-Alexander.

The inquiry found that another painting in the collection, “Landscape with St. Hubert”, whose provenance had been regarded as doubtful, was not stolen.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.