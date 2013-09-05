FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ratting out criminals, Dutch style
#Oddly Enough
September 5, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 4 years

Ratting out criminals, Dutch style

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ten brown rats have been recruited by Dutch police to help forensic firearms experts sniff out gunshot residue.

The rats have a highly developed sense of smell, and are easier and cheaper to train than dogs, said force spokesman Ed Kraszewski on Thursday.

“If we have a suspect, the forensic expert takes the residue from the hands and the rats can tell in a few seconds if it’s from a gun,” he told Reuters.

Officers place the sample behind one of a number of holes in a box. When the rat scratches at the right hole, the experts send the residue off for a final check in a lab, he added.

Rats are already used in some countries to sniff for landmines.

Reporting by Amsterdam bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens

