Dutch minister says elections seem inevitable
April 23, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Dutch minister says elections seem inevitable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch deputy Foreign Minister Ben Knapen said on Monday elections in the Netherlands seemed “inevitable” after budget talks failed over the weekend.

“I assume it is inevitable,” he told Dutch news program RTL Z when asked if a vote was in the cards.

“It is important that everyone who bears responsibility stays calms and makes sure we get an orderly budget. We do have big problems,” Knapen said before entering a ministerial meeting convened to tackle the situation.

Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Heinrich

