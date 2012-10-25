FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch PM Rutte close to coalition agreement: media
October 25, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch PM Rutte close to coalition agreement: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands moved closer towards forming a new pro-European government after Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Rutte reached a preliminary agreement with the Labor Party on the main financial issues, Dutch media reported on Thursday.

A coalition agreement between Rutte’s Liberals and Diederik Samsom’s Labor Party is widely expected within the next week or so, media said.

Rutte won the most seats in the parliamentary election on September 12 and the party leaders have been in coalition talks ever since.

Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Janet Lawrence

