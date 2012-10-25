Dutch PM Rutte close to coalition agreement: media

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands moved closer towards forming a new pro-European government after Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Rutte reached a preliminary agreement with the Labor Party on the main financial issues, Dutch media reported on Thursday.

A coalition agreement between Rutte’s Liberals and Diederik Samsom’s Labor Party is widely expected within the next week or so, media said.

Rutte won the most seats in the parliamentary election on September 12 and the party leaders have been in coalition talks ever since.