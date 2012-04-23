Fact box: Dutch opinion polls show fragmented landscape

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - As the Netherlands heads for early elections, the latest opinion polls show no single party will win a majority, increasing the risk that it could take months for a new coalition consisting of three or four parties to be formed.

Liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose centre-right coalition government has been in power since October 2010, said on Saturday that crucial talks on budget cuts had collapsed and new elections were likely.

Rutte’s Liberals (VVD) would win 33 seats in the 150-seat parliament, up from 31 currently, followed by the eurosceptic Socialist Party (SP) with 30 seats and the pro-Europe Labour Party (PvdA) with 24 seats, a poll by Maurice de Hond showed on Sunday.

Rutte’s coalition partner, the Christian Democrats (CDA), and Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) - his main political ally until Saturday when Wilders refused to do a budget deal - have both slipped in the polls and would win 11 and 19 seats respectively.

Other polls, conducted before the budget talks failure, also showed earlier this month that none of the parties will win a majority in the lower house.

Political party 2010 election Maurice De HondApril 22 IpsosApril 19 Liberal (VVD) 31 33 37 Freedom (PVV) 24 19 18 Christian Dem (CDA) 21 11 12

VVD+CDA+PVV 76 63 67 Labour (PvdA) 30 24 27 Socialist (SP) 15 30 26 Democrats 66 (D66) 10 15 13 Green Left (GL) 10 5 5 Christian Union 5 6 5 Reformed (SGP) 2 3 2 Animal Party 2 3 4 50Plus 0 1 1