Dutch Liberals, Socialists lead in new opinion poll

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s pro-euro Liberal Party (VVD) and the far-left Socialist Party (SP) are neck-and-neck in the run-up to a September 12 general election, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

The TNS Nipo poll showed the Liberals and Socialists enjoyed support levels that would translate into 34 seats apiece in the 150-seat parliament. Whichever party wins the most seats would need to form a coalition of four or five parties.

The table below shows the number of seats in parliament won at the last election, and the equivalent based on recent polls.