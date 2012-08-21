FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch Liberals, Socialists lead in new opinion poll
#World News
August 21, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Dutch Liberals, Socialists lead in new opinion poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives on the second day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s pro-euro Liberal Party (VVD) and the far-left Socialist Party (SP) are neck-and-neck in the run-up to a September 12 general election, a poll published on Tuesday showed.

The TNS Nipo poll showed the Liberals and Socialists enjoyed support levels that would translate into 34 seats apiece in the 150-seat parliament. Whichever party wins the most seats would need to form a coalition of four or five parties.

The table below shows the number of seats in parliament won at the last election, and the equivalent based on recent polls.

Reporting by Amsterdam newsroom; Editing by Sara Webb and Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
