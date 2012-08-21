Dutch Liberals, Socialists lead in new opinion poll

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s pro-euro Liberal Party (VVD) and the far-left Socialist Party (SP) are neck-and-neck in the run-up to a September 12 general election, a poll published on Tuesday showed.
The TNS Nipo poll showed the Liberals and Socialists enjoyed support levels that would translate into 34 seats apiece in the 150-seat parliament. Whichever party wins the most seats would need to form a coalition of four or five parties.
The table below shows the number of seats in parliament won at the last election, and the equivalent based on recent polls.
Reporting by Amsterdam newsroom; Editing by Sara Webb and Andrew Osborn