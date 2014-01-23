Dutch to extradite Rwandan suspected of compiling death lists

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities said on Thursday they had detained a former Rwandan politician suspected of compiling death lists during the country’s 1994 genocide and would send him home for court hearings.

The man, identified as 54-year-old Jean Baptiste M., was formerly the secretary general of the Coalition for the Defence of the Republic (CDR), a far-right Hutu party, a Dutch prosecution statement said.

He faces trial in Rwanda for alleged genocide, arming militias and planning and carrying out attacks against rival Tutsis in Nyakabanda, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the capital, Kigali.

A Dutch court found last month that suspected participants in the Rwandan genocide, in which 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed, could be extradited for legal proceedings.

The suspect was expected to be handed over following an extradition hearing in The Hague, a prosecution spokesman said.