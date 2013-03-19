Dutch consider selling stake in Urenco: finance ministry

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands is considering selling a stake in Urenco, the world’s second-biggest producer of nuclear fuel, a finance ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, confirming comments by Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem in parliament.

“We have two other owners (of Urenco) who have said they want to sell, and now we have to decide how we want to respond to that,” the spokesman said.

The Dutch government co-owns Urenco with the British government and German utilities RWE (RWEG.DE) and E.ON (EONGn.DE).

Market estimates of the value of the whole of Urenco, which enriches uranium into nuclear fuel sold to power stations, differ widely between 2.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros.