FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch consider selling stake in Urenco: finance ministry
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 19, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch consider selling stake in Urenco: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands is considering selling a stake in Urenco, the world’s second-biggest producer of nuclear fuel, a finance ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, confirming comments by Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem in parliament.

“We have two other owners (of Urenco) who have said they want to sell, and now we have to decide how we want to respond to that,” the spokesman said.

The Dutch government co-owns Urenco with the British government and German utilities RWE (RWEG.DE) and E.ON (EONGn.DE).

Market estimates of the value of the whole of Urenco, which enriches uranium into nuclear fuel sold to power stations, differ widely between 2.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb, Gary Hill and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.